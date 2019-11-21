Mr. Joe Howell of Hartford, passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Highfalls Assembly of God Church in Hartford. The family will begin receiving friends at the church at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Johnny Sheppard and Bro. Gary Vickers will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Highfalls Assembly of God Church.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.