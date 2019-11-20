Mr. Joe Howell of Hartford, passed away November 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Highfalls Assembly of God Church in Hartford. The family will begin receiving friends at the church at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Johnny Sheppard and Bro. Gary Vickers will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Highfalls Assembly of God Church. Mr. Howell was born September 27, 1933 to Seba and Gladys Howell. He was married to the love of his life and mother of his children, Peggy Hatcher Howell for 63 years. Mr. Joe served 2 years in the Army and 27 years in the National Guard. He was a Geneva County Commissioner for many years. He served his Lord at Highfalls Assembly of God as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Mr. Joe owned and operated Howells Pest Control for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for his family and community. He was the portrait of his family. Our loss is great, but his gain is greater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, two brothers Jimmy and Jack, one sister Sara Hendrix, and son-in-law Allen Peacock. Survivors include his wife Gwen Howell, one son Joe Neal Howell (Freda) of Slocomb, two daughters, Brenda Pullum (Joel) of Taylor and Linda Peacock of Hartford; eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; one sister Virginia Boschart (Jerry) of Atlanta, two brothers Ray Howell (Paula) of Enterprise, Johnny Howell (Kathy) of Hartford and a dear friend Dianne Loftin of Hartford. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to his sitters, Kathy Morrow, Vicky Waddell, Kathy Howell, and to Encompass Hospice Care. Memorials may be made to Highfalls Assembly of God Church.
