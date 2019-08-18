Betty Jean Hudson, age 90, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, August 19, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Slade Stinson and Rev. Dave Hingson officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Survivors include three daughters, Jane Watson (Max) Chancellor, AL; June Davis, Sun City, FL; Wilma Hundley (Edwin) Enterprise, AL; six grandchildren, Stephanie Hofmann (Herbert) Sarasota, FL; Patrick Watson (Kim) Enterprise, AL; Jeff Hundley (Pam) Land O Lakes, FL; Melanie Loy (Doug) Chancellor, AL; Chris Martin, Orlando, FL; Jason Martin (Cathy) Seminole, FL; two great-grandchildren, Audrey Hofmann; Noah Loy; a sister, Jeanette McEachin (Jerry) Lawrenceville, GA; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
