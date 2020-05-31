Gerald Lisenby Hudson passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of eighty-one after complications from dementia. Gerald is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Beverly Brooks Hudson and sons, Gerald Lee Hudson (Cathy) of Ormond Beach, Florida and David Alexander Hudson (Beth) of Roswell, Georgia, his four grandchildren: Suzie, John, Laura and Jack, as well as his brother, Bo Hudson (Cindy) of Dothan. Alabama and sister-in-law, Gayle Oats Hudson of Lakeland, Florida along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Jeff Burnett Hudson, Geraldine Lisenby Hudson of Dothan, Alabama and brother Jeff Burnett Hudson, Jr. Gerald was born in Dothan, Alabama where he attended Dothan High School and graduated in the class of '56. He then attended Auburn University where he was an avid football fan and a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He graduated in the class of '61 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After graduating, he served in the Air Force Reserves. Gerald's first job brought him to Atlanta, Georgia where he was set up on a blind date with Beverly, and they were married six months later. Gerald always loved his work as a salesman in the soft drink industry. His customers became his friends, and he cherished those relationships. He especially loved Auburn football, playing tennis and spending time at his special beach. Gerald embraced life. He enjoyed being with people and going out to dinner with friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), University Hospitals/Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital (UShospitals.org), or Atlanta Humane Society (atlantahumane.org).
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.