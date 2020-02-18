Sergeant Richard Bruce Hudson, 67, of Dothan, Alabama lost a short but fierce battle to pancreatic cancer in the comfort of his own home on February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Eddie Henderson officiating. Burial with honors provided by the Dothan Police Department will be in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wed. from 2:30-4 pm. With the Dothan Police Department, Sergeant Hudson faithfully and humbly protected and served its citizens for 37 years. A man of optimism he loved the Atlanta Braves and Falcons. Being a mixture of Andy Taylor and any John Wayne character, he unconditionally loved and lead his family with true grit, unwavering loyalty, and pure integrity. Bruce did so much for so many and exemplified what is to be good and decent. He will always be loved, remembered and terribly missed. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Tommie Nell; sister Susan and brother Thomas. Sergeant Hudson is survived by his beloved wife, Kay of 47 years: daughters, Melissa Tatro and Tara Weaver; son Lance Hudson; sons-in-law, Gordon Tatro and Tim Weaver; grandchildren, Kaylen, Carlee, Cecelia and Jacob; mother-in-law Vauldine Rainey; sister and brother-in-law Karen and Curtis Dempsey; nephews and significant others, Clay, Brandy, Craig and Sara; sister Joy Hudson, and brother Ed Hudson. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
