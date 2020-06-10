William (Bill) Hudson, age 72, of Daleville, AL passed away, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He courageously fought Parkinson Disease for 20 years. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family who he loved very much. He enjoyed many hours of fishing and making very special pieces of furniture for his family in his wood shop. Bill entered the Army in 1967, basic training at Fort Benning, GA, AIT at Fort Lee and then permanent party at Fort Rucker. He served in Vietnam and in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. In 1993 he retired from Army Active Duty at Fort Rucker. He earned the following awards and decorations the bronze star with Army Commendation Medal for his service. Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Professional Development Ribbon (1), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal (2nd award), Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters (awarded 4 times), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, with four bronze starts (4 campaigns against the enemy), Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation with Palm, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon (2nd award), Expert Rifle Badge for the M-16, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Kuwait Liberation Medal. Proceeded in death by his mother, Marcia E. Glatz Hudson Lane of Jacksonville, FL and his father, Charles L. Hudson of North Carolina. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Roslyn (Sally) Hudson of 49 years, Daleville; two sons, Scott Hudson (Em) Harvest, AL; Tony Bonci (Sandy) Daleville, AL; two daughters, Lisa Romano (Tommy) Wilbraham, MA; Tina Bolton (Ashley) Huntsville, AL; 8 grandchildren, Ryan Bonci (Jessica); Zachary Bonci (Krissie); Paige Bolton (Ty); Austin Bolton; Richard Lodigiani (Margaret); Niki Romano; Garrett Hudson; Marley Hudson; 4 great grandchildren. He has 6 surviving sisters and brothers, Cherie Lane, Leesburg, FL; Nancy Hudson Anderson (John) Oviedo, FL; Raymond Lane, Jr. (Barbara) Canton, GA; Kenneth Lane (Medina) Roseville, CA; Debra Parrott, Davenport, FL; Laura Adcox, Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Parkinson Research Foundation at parkinsonhope.org. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
