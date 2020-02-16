Rex Hughes Buntin, 84, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, February 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cottonwood, Alabama with Reverend John Smith and Reverend Jimmy Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am at the church, prior to the services on Monday. Rex was born September 6, 1935 in Houston County Alabama to the late Mack B. and Vera Mae Hughes Buntin. He was a graduate of Cottonwood High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Mr. Buntin was a retired farmer and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cottonwood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Jeanell Buntin, a brother: Don Buntin, a sister: Dorothy Mixon, and a brother-in-law: Aris Mixon. Surviving are sister-in-law: Myra Watford, Cottonwood; Nephew: Lyn (Kathy) Buntin, Cottonwood; niece,Terri (Kelly) Johnson, Dothan; cousins, great nieces/ nephews and great-great nieces/ nephews. A special thank you to Barbara Welch, Francine Exum, Lamar Snell and Covenant Care Hospice for the love and care each of you showed to Rex. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

