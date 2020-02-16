Rex Hughes Buntin, 84, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, February 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cottonwood, Alabama with Reverend John Smith and Reverend Jimmy Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am at the church, prior to the services on Monday. Rex was born September 6, 1935 in Houston County Alabama to the late Mack B. and Vera Mae Hughes Buntin. He was a graduate of Cottonwood High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Mr. Buntin was a retired farmer and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cottonwood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Jeanell Buntin, a brother: Don Buntin, a sister: Dorothy Mixon, and a brother-in-law: Aris Mixon. Surviving are sister-in-law: Myra Watford, Cottonwood; Nephew: Lyn (Kathy) Buntin, Cottonwood; niece,Terri (Kelly) Johnson, Dothan; cousins, great nieces/ nephews and great-great nieces/ nephews. A special thank you to Barbara Welch, Francine Exum, Lamar Snell and Covenant Care Hospice for the love and care each of you showed to Rex. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.