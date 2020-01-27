Mr. Edward Daniel Hughes Mr. Edward Daniel Hughes, 85, a resident of Ozark, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Mr. George Downing officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P. M. Mr. Hughes was born March 9, 1934 in Dale County, Alabama to the late Offie Authur Hughes and Dollie Rose Tidwell Hughes. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Hughes was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #52 for 45 years. He enjoyed gardening and working with his cows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorene King Bolin and Corinne Tyer; one brother, Dewey Paul Hughes. Survivors include his wife, Berdell Stacey Hughes of Ozark; one daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Jeff Whitfield of Dothan; three step-daughters, Carla and Scott Place of Coden, Alabama, Candy Gulley and Stacey Hughes both of Ozark; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Randy Hughes of Headland, Charles and Leigh Anne Hughes of Abbeville; three step-sons, Lawrence and Tanya Gulley, Daniel Gulley, Jason and Lezlie Gulley all of Bayou La Batre, Alabama; his best four-legged friend, Ruby; 29 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Peggy Lewis, 6033 County Road 36, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
