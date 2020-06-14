On Friday, June 12, 2020, Max Neal Hughes, 87, of Ariton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after having lived a long, happy, and blessed life. A "Celebration of Life" will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Ariton Cemetery with his son-in-law, Pastor Jeff Downing, officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Mr. Hughes was born September 13, 1932 to the late Odie Maxwell Hughes and Mattie Frances Miller Hughes. After graduating from Ariton High School in 1951, he attended Troy University, majoring in History and Math, where he met and married his bride of 61 years, Betty Harrison. From 1954-1956 he was in the United States Army (Classified Top Secret Security), 1957-1961 ASC Office. In 1971 he started Hughes Tire Company. He was elected Mayor of Ariton in 1988. In 1989 he opened Christmas City in Ariton that became a top 10 tourist attraction for the state of Alabama. In 1989 he also founded and organized the Choctawhatchee-Pea River Conservancy serving as Chairman and Board Member of the Choctawhatchee-Pea and Yellow River Watershed Management Authority. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Ariton where, through the years, he has served as Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent. But his most valuable accomplishment was, by far, his loving family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Regina Hughes Spivey; one sister, Edna Ruth Maulden; and one brother, Don Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Harrison Hughes; two daughters, Melony (David) and Angela (Jeff); three grandsons, Joshua (Miranda), Scoey (Samantha) and Trenton (Kimberly); his "Pride and Joys" known as his six great-grandsons, Greyson, Silas, Leo, Breen, JJ, and (coming soon) Granger; one sister, Kathryn Goodson (Gerald); one brother, Ross Hughes (Joyce), several nieces and nephews; very special friends, Terrell and Diane Barefoot. For those who had the privilege to know Max, there will now be an emptiness while at the same time there is such a fullness for having had him in their lives. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Bethel Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, P. O. Box 33, Ariton, Alabama 36311. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
