Mr. Verion LaDon (Don) Hughes, a resident of Ariton, went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. He was 84 Years old. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery in the Rocky Head Community with the Reverend Dave Walsh and his grandson, Mr. Hunter Hughes, officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
