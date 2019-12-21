Mrs. Nemma Griggs Hughes, 91, a resident of Ozark, went home to be with our Lord on December 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Hughes will be held 2:30 P.M. Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Ozark First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Greg Doss and Hospice Chaplain Adam Mulliner officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. A private interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends in the church Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Mrs. Hughes was born in Dale County, Alabama on December 23, 1927, to the late Archie Obryant Griggs and Berta Brooks Griggs. During her life she was employed with the Ozark City Bus Station during World War II and later retired from the Ozark City School System. During her life she was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress, and loved to go camping with her family. She was an active member of Ozark First Assembly of God Church prior to her illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clifton Hughes; one sister, Susie Thomas; one brother, O'Bryant Griggs; one sister-in-law, Patricia Griggs; one brother-in-law, Morrell Key; and one great grandson, Morgan Brooks. Mrs. Hughes is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Ronnie) Snellgrove; one son, Tony (Charlotte) Hughes all of Ozark; four grandchildren, Jill (Don) Ezell, Betsy (Craig) Peterson, Josh (Jennifer) Snellgrove, and Chad (Victoria) Snellgrove; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter, Nemma Cate Strickland, her namesake. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ozark First Assembly of God Church, Children's or Mexico Ministries, 170 Country Club Drive, Ozark, Alabama; to Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center, 126 Hospital Avenue; or to Ozark EMS, 119 West Reynolds Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Hughes, Nemma Griggs
