Robert Glen Hughes, age 82, of Montgomery passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in the Hodgesville Baptist Church cemetery. The family will gather to receive friends at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Service information
May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 29
Funeral Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
