Donald Gene "Donnie" Hughes, Sr., a resident of Taylor, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence. He was 59. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve White officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12-2 pm. At other times the family will receive family and friends at his mother's home, 110 Geranium Drive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Chalk Talk: Dothan City Schools considering changes to DPA lunchroom, calendar, high school scheduling
-
Headland woman accused of attempting to cash bogus check
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.