Donald Gene "Donnie" Hughes, Sr., a resident of Taylor, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence. He was 59. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve White officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12-2 pm. At other times the family will receive family and friends at his mother's home, 110 Geranium Drive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

