Susie (Sue) Roland Hughes, a resident of Cottonwood, AL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 92. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cottonwood United Methodist Church with Brother Stan Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
