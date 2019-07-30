Susie (Sue) Roland Hughes, a longtime resident of Cottonwood, AL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 92. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cottonwood United Methodist Church with Brother Stan Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cottonwood Methodist Church. Sue was born on March 1, 1927 in Houston County. She graduated from Slocomb High School and taught school in Malvern and Columbia. She attended Troy Teachers College where she met the love of her life, Lamond Hughes. She worked as a homemaker and then at the Post Offices in Cottonwood and in Ashford prior to her retirement in 1986. She dearly loved her family, church, friends, and community. Sue was a member of Cottonwood United Methodist Church where she was very active. Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Buford Lamond Hughes, son, Jimmy Hughes, her brother, Leon Roland, her sister, Myrna Barnes, several very dear brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many special friends. Sue is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Fred Wilson, Tyler, TX and Suzanne and Bart Adams, Pike Road, AL; daughter-in-law, Linda Hughes, Wetumpka, AL; her brother, Charles Roland, Greenville, FL; her 5 grandchildren, her 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
