ABBEVILLE. . .Tracy Watson Hughes, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 55. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the Morgan Baptist Church, near Skipperville, with Reverend Tim Sewell and Reverend Bill Weed officiating. Burial will follow in the Beersheba Cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Saturday in the sanctuary of the Morgan Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beersheba Cemetery Fund, c/o Rhonda Watson, 3684 County Road 333, Skipperville, AL 36374. Tracy Hughes was born and reared in the Morgan Church community, near Skipperville. She as a graduate of G. W. Long High School in Skipperville, Wallace Community College and Troy Univerity where she received Masters Degree in Education. Education of children was her passion. She retired from education after teaching in the Dothan City Schools and Dale County Schools. She was currently employed as a Literature Teacher in the Quitman County Schools in Georgetown, GA. Tracy was an active member of the Morgan Baptist Church and served in numerous capacities in the church including church pianist and organist as well as Sunday School Director. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Payne Watson, her father, Max Watson and her grandparents, Mack and Margaret Payne and Sam and Lois Watson. Surviving relatives include her husband, Larry Eldridge Hughes; a son, Samuel York (Abbi), Moundville, AL; step-daughters, Tamra Bolt (Virgil), Abbeville and Kayla Noggle (Bobby), Prairieville, LA; her step-mother, Linda Watson, Skipperville; seven grandchildren, Morgan Bolt, Tyler and Kaden Bolt, Isabella Noggle, Elizabeth Noggle, Alexandra Noggle and Bobby Noggle. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
