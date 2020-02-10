William James Hughes, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence. He was 59. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Harvest Church with Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Cottonwood City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 2-3 pm. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Harvest Church or Dare to Hope, Inc., daretohope.net. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
