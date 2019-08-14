Marjorie Ann Snow Hundley was born on August 3, 1935, near Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She died peacefully on August 9, 2019, following an extended illness, in the presence of family and friends. Ann, as she was known to all who knew her, received her nursing degree from the University of Alabama Birmingham. She lived most of her life in Dothan, Alabama, raising four children who she loved dearly. Ann had a strong and abiding lifelong Christian faith. She enjoyed gardening and playing the piano and was known as fun loving with a great sense of humor which was one of her strongest attributes. People always remarked how she made them laugh. She was active in the Dothan community as a member of the Houston County Medical Auxiliary, President of the Dothan Service League, and a volunteer Committee Chair for the National Peanut Festival. Following the death of her youngest daughter, Jane, from leukemia, Ann showed her strength and resolve by founding a Dothan chapter of Compassionate Friends, a support group for bereaved parents who have suffered the loss of a child. After her children were grown, Ann returned to her profession as a registered nurse, which brought her great joy. Ann was beloved by her nine grandchildren, who reveled in their time with her which was known for laughter, play and fun. In 1995, she moved from Dothan to Birmingham to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father (Powell U. Snow), mother (Artie Burton Stapler Snow), stepmother (Bertha Kendrick Snow), sister (Sarah Ethel Crowder), infant sister (Marjorie Baur Snow), brothers (Robert Neville Snow and William Powell Snow), stepbrother (Lewis Wilson Kendrick), daughter (Audrey Jane Hundley), granddaughter (Burton Jane Terry) and son-in-law (John Michael Terry). Ann is survived by daughters Susan Hundley Waldrop (Glenn) and Lynn Hundley Terry of Birmingham, son Rube Roland Hundley, Jr. (JoAnna) of Lexington, South Carolina, grandchildren John Baxter Terry (Denver), Audrey Snow Waldrop (Washington, D.C.), Elizabeth Ann Terry (New York), Mary Glenn Waldrop (Birmingham), Logan William Hundley (Lexington, SC), George Michael Terry (Birmingham), Zoe Lynn Terry (Birmingham), and Joseph Winston Hundley (Lexington, SC). She is also survived by her stepbrother, Jim Kendrick, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16th from 10:30-11:30 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 at Ridout's Valley Chapel in Homewood, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.dignitymemorial.com
