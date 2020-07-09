Ambassador Barbara Hunt, of Dothan, Alabama, transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in St. Vincent's Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Triumph Church Cemetery located at 8290 Springhill Road, Gordon, Alabama, 36343 with the Apostle W. R. Malcom, officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all State guidelines for social distancing will be practiced for the safety of everyone. Vann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
