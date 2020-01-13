Frank Hunter, a resident of Columbia, died early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at his home. He was 95. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Vann Cooley and Father Jose' Paillacho officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Emily Hunter, 3140 Hunter Road, Columbia, AL 36319 or to the St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Mr. Hunter was born July 17, 1924, son of the late Samuel David Hunter and Lola B Cherry Hunter. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II and travelled the world aboard the USS George Hawley to protect the U. S. and our allies. He fought in the "D" Day Invasion of Normandy, France and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his service. Mr. Hunter resided near Columba his entire lifetime and was a respected and beloved member of his community. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Elliott-Rogers American Legion Post No. 166. Mr. Hunter was a farmer and rancher. He enjoyed watching over his cattle without fail each and every day and would often say that he was just borrowing God's precious gift and was a good steward of his land. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by a sister, Ella M. Hunter and a brother, Harry Hunter. Surviving relatives include a sister, Betty Jo Hunter Green who cared for him daily, and her son, Matt Green, who was raised in his household. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Emily Jernigan Hunter and her children, Charles, Gary, Phillip and Jim Hunter; and a special friend, Jane Pitchford Whitton, Columbia. Serving as active pallbearers will be Cosby Kirkland, Charles Hunter, Phillip Hunter, Jim Hunter, Ben Hunter and Matt Green. HOLMAN-HEADLAND MORTUARY & CREMATIONS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. This establishment does not own a crematory.
