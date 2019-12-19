Wilson Edward Hunter, a resident of Columbia, died early Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home. He was 68. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Friday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Springs Baptist Church, c/o Robin Elliott, 13205 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Mr. Hunter was a lifelong resident of Columbia and a 1971 graduate of the Houston County High School. He was a member of the Camp Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Hunter was retired from Golden Flake Snack Foods after twenty-six years employment. An outdoorsman, he loved camping and fishing. He was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his father, Roy Edward Hunter. Surviving relatives include his wife, Debra Thomas Hunter; a daughter, Christa Hunter, Columbia; a son, Jason Scott Hunter (Marian), Donalsonville, GA; his mother, Eloise Harrison Hunter, Columbia; four sisters, Barbara Ann Curry, Valdosta, GA; Linda Rollins, Abbeville; Janice Cammack (Corrie), Columbia; and Karen Lynn Nolen (David), Dothan; a brother, Jerry Hunter (Vicky), Dothan; six grandchildren, Madison Hunter, Anna Reese Hunter, Bristol Ivey Hunter, Aaron Graves Kirkland, Samuel Edward Turberville and Emma Grace Turberville. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.