Clara Myrtice (Loftin) Hurst, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in Hartford, Alabama on April 6, 1925 to the late Clentis Burcle Loftin and Mollie Bess Loftin (Fain). A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Clara was a member of Memphis Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting by her design. Clara was a self-taught seamstress making beautiful clothing for her family. She was best known for her memory of scripture passages and Bible teachings to everyone she knew. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Milton Hurst, daughter and son-in-law: Patsy Lynn Burkett (Leroy) brother: Joseph Burcle Loftin. She is survived today by her daughter: Lana Faye Dillard (Kenneth), eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Memphis Baptist Church.
