Mr. Louie Frank Hutchinson funeral service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Floyd Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in St Paul Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hour prior to service time on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home.
