Robert Earl Hutchinson, 79, died June 7, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Robert was born March 3, 1941, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, and grew up near Auburn where he graduated from Auburn High School and Auburn University. A long time resident of Dothan, Alabama, Robert taught English and philosophy at Wallace Community College for nearly thirty years. He was a founder and past president of the Pinckard Gun Club. Robert loved teaching, competitive shooting, reading good books, and his family. He and his wife, Betty, recently moved to Fairfax, Virginia, to be near their daughter, Mallory; her husband, Bob Amani; and their two children, John and Zachary Amani. Also dear to his heart are his surviving sister, Jane Webb, and her husband, Richard, along with his many nieces and nephews. Robert planned a memorial service, his "going away party," to be held after his death, but, due to coronavirus, we will hold the service at a later date in Dothan, Alabama. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org. Robert was man of integrity and honesty and wit. We will miss his humor and his courage and love.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.