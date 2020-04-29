Mrs. Elma Cornelia Rosser Hutto of Hartford passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the home of her son in Bonifay, FL. She was 92. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Newton City Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Lawrence officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32478. Mrs. Hutto was born December 19, 1927 in Henry County to the late James William and Kate Hayman Harrison. Elma was a great woman of faith and member of Hartford Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and adoring grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, husbands: Lawrence Grady Rosser and Robert Nathan Hutto; sister, Irene Stevens; brothers: Fernie Miles Harrison, Frank Harrison, James Robert Harrison, and Clarence Coolidge Harrison all preceded her in death. Survivors include sons:Tom Rosser (Deenie), and Bill Rosser (Barbara); five grandchildren: Ryan, Clay, Beth, Adam and Matt; eight great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home remains committed to the compassionate support of the Hutto family during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and we ask that you say a special prayer for them during their time of bereavement. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

