Mrs. Shirley Ann Evans Hyatt, 70, of Ozark, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Blue Springs with Reverend Danny Rieben officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Mrs. Hyatt was born July 17, 1949 in Barbour County, Alabama to the late Emmett Evans and Velar Estelle Wilkinson Evans. She had been a resident of Ozark during her adult life where she worked with Hendricks Home Center for twenty-five years until her retirement. Shirley had a servant's heart and compassion for taking care of others. She never put herself first. Her family was always the most important part of her life. Mrs. Hyatt was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Etha B. Doster; three brothers, Gerald Evans, Doug Evans, and Melvin Evans; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Baker and James Doster. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Johnny Hyatt of Ozark; one daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Scott Spurlock of Ozark; one son, Stacy Hyatt of Ozark; grandchildren, Mason Spurlock, Maddie Spurlock, Sarah Grace Hyatt and Parker Hyatt; four sisters, Sara Overstreet (Joe) of Ozark, Joyce Wright (Gary) of Prattville, Jeanette Baker and Kay Robertson of Ariton; one brother, Earl Evans (Inez) of Clio; one sister-in-law, Hazel Evans of Ariton; her loving aunt, Flora Aldape; a very special friend, Gail Gamble of Ozark; and her loving dog, Dixie. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, P. O. Box 154, Clio, Alabama 36017. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.