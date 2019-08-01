ASHFORDMarguerite Kirkland Ingram, a resident of Ashford, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 77. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Center Baptist Church, near Webb, with Reverend Tracy Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Center Baptist Church, P.O. Box 129, Webb, AL 36376. Mrs. Ingram was born and reared in the Center Church Community near Webb, daughter of the late Otis Lamar Kirkland and Helen Mable Forrester Kirkland. She was a 1960 graduate of Houston County High School in Columbia. Mrs. Ingram lived in the Bluff Springs Community all of her adult life and was a lifelong member of the Center Baptist Church where she was involved in all church activities. She is preceded in death by two brothers, David Kirkland and Lynwood Kirkland. Surviving relatives include her husband of 59 years, Byron Frank Ingram; two daughters, Cynthia Ingram Jackson (Mark) and Paula Ingram Mixon (Clay), all of Dothan; a son, Gary Frank Ingram, Ashford; a brother, Jerry Kirkland (Melissa), Webb; seven grandchildren, Jessica Hodges (Chris), Keely DelToro (Martin), Anna Smith (Jackson), Travis Mixon, Shelden Mixon, Erica Weller (Mat) and Elisabeth Hoole (Jonathan); three great-grandchildren, Miles Hodges, Chloe DelToro, Beauden Weller and one great-grandson on the way. Serving as active pallbearers will be Matt McCraney, Travis Mixon, Shelden Mixon, Chris Hodges, Jackson Smith and Mark Ingram. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.