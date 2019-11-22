Cynthia Irvin Mrs. Cynthia A. Irvin, age 59 of Dothan, AL passed away on November 17, 2019; visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 11:00 AM at the Stringer Street AME Church; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
