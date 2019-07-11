WEBBIvan Ivey, a lifelong resident of Webb, passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was 99. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Webb Baptist Church with Reverend Joel Laseter and Reverend Joe Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Webb Baptist Church or the Webb Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 70, Webb, AL 36376. Mr. Ivey was born and reared in Webb, son of the late Edgar G. Ivey and Amanda Marshall Ivey. He was a graduate of Houston County High School in Columbia and also attended the American Breeder's Service Technicians Training School. Mr. Ivey was engaged in farming all his adult lifetime and served as President of Ivey & Ivey Farms. He was a member of the Houston County and Alabama Cattleman's Association. In earlier years, Mr. Ivey was a Trustee of Webb Junior High School. He was an active participant of the Webb Senior Center where he enjoyed playing dominoes. Mr. Ivey was a member of the Webb Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eunice Ivey and Elsibeth Barrick, and two brothers, Melbourn Ivey and Marshall Ivey. Surviving relatives include his loving wife, Betty Buie Ivey; two sons, John Ivey (Sue) and Lamar Ivey (Kay), all of Webb; sister-in-law, Cindy Buie, Webb; three grandchildren, Jamar Ivey (Allison), Lance Ivey (Lauren) and Leigh Anna Hall (Bagby); two great-grandchildren, Amelia Ivey and Ivey Hall; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jamar Ivey, Lance Ivey, Bagby Hall, Jerry Tew, Ronald Devane, Eddie Hamm and Robert York. The family would like to express their appreciation to SouthernCare Hospice and the nurses for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Ivey during his illness. HOLMAN-HEADLAND MORTUARY & CREMATIONS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
