Mr. David Lee Jackson, age 66 of Dothan, AL; visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
To plant a tree in memory of David Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.