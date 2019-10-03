Mr. Jalyn Armon Jackson, age 19, of Ozark, AL passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019; visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 11:00 AM at the Second Chance Holiness Church, Abbeville, AL; burial will follow at the Mount Olive Cemetery, Newville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
