John Walton "Sonny" Jackson, of Dothan, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his home. He was 87. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend John Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Friday prior to service time. Mr. Jackson was born February 24, 1932 in Miami, Florida and moved to Ashford at an early age. He was a 1952 graduate of Ashford High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy for several years. Upon returning home, he began working with the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company and later was employed with the Houston County Sherriff's Department. He later worked with the Cottonwood Police Department and eventually served as the Chief of Police, a job he truly enjoyed. He organized the Cottonwood Youth Football and Baseball League, and also served on the Board at Cottonwood High School. He was selected as the (1973-1974) Cottonwood Man of the Year and was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church of Cottonwood. After living in Cottonwood for many years, Sonny and his family moved to Dothan in 1978. He was employed with Rushing Enterprises for thirty-five years prior to his retirement and was a member of Taylor Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his parents, John Clifton and Ella Julia Maude Mendheim Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lela M. Jackson of Dothan; a son, Rick Jackson of Wetumpka; a daughter, Patsy Jackson Sexton (Steve) of Dothan; two brothers, Norwood Jackson (Althea) and Clyde Jackson (Ann); two sisters, Imogene Battle (Hugh) and Ilene Grubbs; seven grandchildren, Trent Jackson, Amber Jackson Banda, Tiffany McClenny, Stone Jackson, Steele Jackson, Savanah Jackson Lowe and Maddie Sexton Keys; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
