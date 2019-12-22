Lieutenant Colonel George F. Jackson, Jr., (U.S. Army Retired) a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence. He was 85 years old. Memorial services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 123 Heath Street, Enterprise, Alabama, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. George was born October 27, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George F. Jackson, Sr. and Catherine (Manns) Jackson. George served honorably for 26 years in the U.S. Army as an officer and an aviator. He was a Purple Heart recipient and his other decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with Valor, and 21 Air Medals. He was a member of the Rattlers/Firebirds Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Association. There was absolutely nothing he loved more than spending time with family and friends. George is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Claudette Jackson, former wife Cynthia Clark Jackson, and his children; George Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Catherine Jackson, granddaughter, Christine Mohr and nephew, Mark Jackson. Survivors include his brother, Ron Jackson (Chris) and children, Adele Jones (Bill, deceased), Jane Watson (Steve), Henry Charles Jackson (Leisyl), Thomas Gavin Jackson (Janice), Joannie Francis (Steve), Mary Mohr, Julie Harrison (Timothy), C. Jennifer Jackson (Roger), Christopher C.A. Jackson, Laury Gingery, Mark Gingery (Caroline) and Matt Gingery (Terri). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tim Nelson (Alex), Tom Francis (Brooke), Jordan Francis, Catherine Jones, Geoff Jackson, Jessica Jackson, Bryan Francis, Kevin Jackson, Michael Mohr, Hannah Mohr, Sydney Jackson, Haley Mohr, Derek Gingery, Devon Gingery, Abe Gingery, Adam Gingery, Rowan Gingery, Griffin Harrison, Alden Harrison and great-grandchildren, Landon, John, Kenzie, John Luke, Judson and Alexis. He is also survived by his former wife, Anne B. Pratt and by his nephew, Jon Jackson (Gail), niece, Jennifer Zazzi (Patrick) and their children, Grace and Joshua. He is also survived by his special friend, Betty Phillips and her entire loving family. George was an amazing father. He would always ensure each and every member of his family felt special and loved. He was endlessly kind and non-judgmental. Above all, George was a man of strong faith, a consummate gentleman, courteous, and chivalrous. He always wanted to help those in need. He brought so much joy to those who knew him and he knew no strangers. The world was a better place with him and he will be sorely missed. www.southernheritagefh.com
