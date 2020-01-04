Melvin Jackson, Jr. Mr. Melvin Jackson, Jr., age 73 of Ozark, AL; funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at the Friendship AME Church in Ozark, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To plant a tree in memory of Jackson Jr. Melvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

