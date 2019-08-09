Michael Jackson, age 37, of Clayhatchee, AL, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Southeast Health Hospital, Dothan, AL, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on July 24th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Jones and Rev. Ray Layton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Jackson. Survivors include his children, Anna Jade, Gabriel, Landon and Kaylee; his mother, Nancy Jackson; grandparents, James and Betty Sasnett; aunt and uncle, Diane and Gary Prieto; 3 cousins, Josh, Ashley, and Abi Prieto; numerous loved ones and friends. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
