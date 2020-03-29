Willie Earl Jackson went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 74. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. L.C. Green officiating. Friends of Willie Jackson can view the services online at http://sunsetmemorialpark.com/. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
New attraction is going up at Water World
-
Homeless man arrested in Monday robbery faces additional charges
-
Altercation with Dothan police lands one man in jail on multiple charges
-
AHSAA director not optimistic of prep sports returning on April 6
-
Houston County juvenile faces multiple charges; search for additional suspects continue
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.