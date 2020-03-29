Willie Earl Jackson went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 74. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. L.C. Green officiating. Friends of Willie Jackson can view the services online at http://sunsetmemorialpark.com/. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

