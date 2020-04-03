Jack L. Jacobs, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at his residence. Burial will follow at a later time in Tipton, Indiana. To view the live service please visit Family First Funeral Care's Facebook page, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries