Elizabeth James, age 60 of Cottonwood, passed away early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Dayspring Hospice. Family First Funeral Care is honored to serve the James family. A complete listing of survivors and arrangements may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.

