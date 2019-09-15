Nickola R. (Nick) Jannett (MSGT, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died Monday morning, September 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was 78. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Dr. Scott E. Thompson and Reverend Jim Hill officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday in the sanctuary of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1971 Deese Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mr. Jannett, son of the late Robert John Jannett and Elizabeth Belle LaDue, was a native of Waverly, New York. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1958 and served until 1961. Mr. Jannett then joined the United States Army in 1964 until 1967 serving in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division and later joined the United States Army Reserve having retired in 2001. He received Drill Sergeant of the year Award for the 2nd BN 392 Rgmt, 98th Div., Buffalo, NY in 1978. Mr. Jannett was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 5655 in Pennsylvania, Vietnam Veterans of America and D.A.V., Ozark, Alabama Chapter #94. He was a charter member of the Wells Jackson Lions Club in Pennsylvania, the National Rifle Association, the Tri State Gun Club, Daleville, Alabama, the American Legion Post #0082, Ozark and the American War Orphans Network. Mr. Jannett was especially proud to receive a Quilt of Valor in 2019. He moved to Ozark in 1985 where he was a member and deacon at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Mr. Jannett was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jerry Jannett; mother-in-law, Peggy Lattimer Coolbaugh; father-in-law, George W. Lattimer and sister-in-law, Veronica L. Hill. Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-seven years, Shirley R. Jannett, Ozark; two daughters, Jennifer J. Horton (Larry), Cape Coral, FL and Valerie J. Alumbaugh (Bruce), Lewiston, ID; granddaughter, Sara L. Riches (Ian), London, England; his siblings, Martina Jannett, Oceanside, CA; Gary Jannett (Liane), Alford, FL; Emily J. Bober, N. Ft. Myers, FL; Kenneth Jannett (Pat), Louisville, TN; Danny Jannett (Sherry), Buckeye, AZ; Tom J. Rawald (Ruby), Kissimmee, FL; Michael Lattimer, Gillett, PA; Sue Warfle (Vern), Rome, PA; Russell Lattimer, Marianville, PA and Randy Lattimer (May), Athens, PA; brothers-in-law, George W. Lattimer (Carole), Rio Rancho, NM and John L. Lattimer (Nancy), Gillett, PA. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
