Jack Dillard Jenkins Mr. Jack Dillard Jenkins, age 86, of Dothan, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Wesley Place. Born December 1, 1933 in Awin, Alabama to the late Herbert G. Jenkins and Estelle Godwin Jenkins, Jack served his country in the United States Army and was a retired teacher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorcus Pittman, and his brothers, George Jenkins and Joe Jenkins. Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Sarah Jenkins; his daughters, Dawn Snell, Elaine Torrence (Greg), Jo Uphold, Maria Morrison, and Toni Lassiter (Jimmie); 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. www.wardwilson.com
