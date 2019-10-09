Deborah (Debbie) Ann Ingram Jernigan, age 68, of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday, October 7, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Enterprise City Cemetery with Dr. Olivia Poole, pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Debbie loved life. Being around her made everyone happy. She enjoyed listening to George Strait and watching Auburn football with her family. She loved gardening, the outdoors and especially hunting. She killed the two biggest bucks ever taken on the family farm. Her children and grandchildren were precious to her and brought her great joy. Survivors include her husband, Danny Jernigan, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Dixie Lavender (Andy) Roeton Community; son, Dan Jernigan (Lauren) Enterprise, AL; four grandchildren, Addie Claire Lavender, Anna Jane Lavender, Maddox Jernigan, Hays Jernigan; mother, Deloris Ingram, Dothan, AL; sisters, Leah Stephens (Ronnie) Ashford, AL, Jenny Edmunds (John) Enterprise, AL; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

