Deborah (Debbie) Ann Ingram Jernigan, age 68, of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday, October 7, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Enterprise City Cemetery with Dr. Olivia Poole, pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Debbie loved life. Being around her made everyone happy. She enjoyed listening to George Strait and watching Auburn football with her family. She loved gardening, the outdoors and especially hunting. She killed the two biggest bucks ever taken on the family farm. Her children and grandchildren were precious to her and brought her great joy. Survivors include her husband, Danny Jernigan, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Dixie Lavender (Andy) Roeton Community; son, Dan Jernigan (Lauren) Enterprise, AL; four grandchildren, Addie Claire Lavender, Anna Jane Lavender, Maddox Jernigan, Hays Jernigan; mother, Deloris Ingram, Dothan, AL; sisters, Leah Stephens (Ronnie) Ashford, AL, Jenny Edmunds (John) Enterprise, AL; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Couple arrested for lewd sex act at Dothan Housing complex
-
Ashford woman dies in crash early Sunday
-
Dothan Wolves pull away to beat Carver-Montgomery
-
She caught her fiance sexually assaulting a bridesmaid, Pa. police say. They got married anyway.
-
Alabama man arrested for washing a mirror while naked in his yard
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.