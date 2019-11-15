Betty June Johnson, 87, Dothan, AL, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Her graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home on Nov. 8. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Denise Johnson, Connie Johnson Waterman, Mitzi Johnson Mathis, David Johnson. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries