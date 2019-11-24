Mrs. Doris Atwell Johnson, age 99, of Enterprise, Alabama (formerly of Opp) died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Enterprise Health & Rehab. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Harriet Glenn & Dick, and Greta Eagerton & Larry; sister, Laurette Wilkerson; grandchildren, Melissa Greenwell, Adam Glenn, Kevin Wyatt and Chad Wyatt; and 6 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harris Johnson; parents, Maud & Grover Atwell; her granddaughter, Amy Glenn; and brothers, Buck and Charles Atwell. Visitation for Mrs. Doris Atwell Johnson will be held from 12:30 pm until 2 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wyatt Funeral Home. A private graveside service, for immediate family only, will follow in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to S.O.S. Animal Shelter, 25944 AL Hwy 134, Enterprise, AL 36330 www.sosshelter.com
