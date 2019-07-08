George Ray Johnson, age 77 of Headland (formerly of Dothan) passed away Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 at a local hospital following a brief illness. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Family First Funeral & Cremation Care with Reverend Roy Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or Friends of Landmark Park, 430 Landmark Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. George Ray was born September 28, 1941 in Dothan to the late George Grady and Vitrel Harris Johnson. He lived most of his life in Dothan and some years in Bradenton, Florida and the past four years in Headland. He was the former owner of Decorative Paints in Dothan and Bradenton, Florida. He was also of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Benny Johnson. Survivors include two sisters, Linda Taylor of Echo and Frances Campbell of Panama City; three nephews, Charles (Debbie) Campbell of Lynn Haven, Dwayne (Emily) Tharpe of Dothan and Ben (Brandi) Johnson of Dothan; two nieces, Pam (Mike) Walsingham of Panama City Beach, FL and Angie Johnson of Chipley, FL; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Johnson of Chipley, FL. A host of cousins and other relatives also survive. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.