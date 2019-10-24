Mrs. Janette Fenn Cartes Johnson, age 85, of Louisville, AL passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Louisville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Louisville Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, at Glover Funeral Home in Clayton from 5 until 7 pm. Janette was born on December 19, 1933 in Louisville, the daughter of Merrill Cullis Fenn and Pauline Taylor Fenn. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Salisbury State College in Salisbury, MD. Janette taught science and math at Wilson Street Elementary and Honeysuckle Middle School in Dothan. She completed her teaching career at Clio and Comer Elementary Schools in Barbour County. She enjoyed traveling overseas and throughout the United States. Above all else Janette loved her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy Fenn and Jimmy Fenn. Survivors include: husband, Gerald Dean Johnson; three sons, Dr. David Cartes (Irene), Madison, William "Woody" Cartis (Grace), Stafford, VA., Fred Cartes (Christine), Milton, FL.; sister, Willera Baker (Jerome), Montgomery; six grandchildren, Troy Cartes (Deb), Jacob Cartes (Marie), Tommy Cartes (Holly), Aron Cartes (Mary Beth), Jennifer Cartis Kline (Kevin), Daniel Cartis (Meghan); 15 great grandchildren, Analise Cartes, Lillia Cartes, Cooper Cartes, Cora Cartes, Lon Cartes, Irish Cartes, Lance Cartes, Angelita Janette (AJ) Cartes, Grayson Cartes, Harper Cartes, Britton Robbins, Tanner Coats, Kimberly Kline, Connor Kline, Kaylee Kline, two sister in laws, Jane Fenn and Mary Annice Fenn.
