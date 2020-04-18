Colonel (Ret.) Edwin Eugene Johnson Jr., Age 85, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama. At the time of his death, Colonel Johnson was residing at the assisted living facility at The Terrace at Grove Park. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Early Johnson, His eldest son, Edwin Eugene Johnson III, his parents, Dr. & Mrs. E.E. Johnson. And a sister, Claudia Gilliland Jayne (John). Survivors include sons, Eric Ellis Johnson, formally of Dothan, currently in Samson; James Murphy Johnson (Anna) of Dothan. Grandchildren, Sarah Johnson Franks (D.J.), formally of Dothan, currently in Pensacola, FL, Aubrey Johnson (Clayton), formally of Dothan, currently in Bethlehem, FL, Amelia Johnson and Lois Johnson of Dothan; Great grandchildren, Grayson Franks of Pensacola, FL and Sawyer Ward of Bethlehem, FL; Sister, Emma Sorrells (Ronnie) of Samson. Several nieces and nephews throughout Alabama and Florida as well. Colonel Johnson was a lifelong resident of Samson, Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University, receiving a B.S. Degree in Agriculture Economics. While at Auburn, he was a member of the R.O.T.C. training corp and a member of the Pike Fraternity. He also was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Samson. During his life Colonel Johnson was a cattle farmer, a peanut and soybean farmer, a chemical salesman, and an Agribusiness teacher at Samson High School. He was mostly remembered as a solider. He was a 43 year veteran of the Alabama Army National Guard. He had the "unique" distinction to have served every day that he was eligible to serve. The day he turned seventeen (17) he signed up and the day he turned sixty (60) he was forced to retire. Colonel Johnson was an intensely patriotic gentleman who instilled "Duty, Honor and Courage into every member of his family and to many of his friends and students. He had many Army National Guard "buddies" throughout the state of Alabama. He was a military historian, and in later life, he became a noted inspirational speaker at social gatherings throughout Geneva County. Also, in later years he served as a Gideon in the Geneva County Association. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a condensed family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson, Alabama with Reverend John Boss officiating. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a date to be detrimend, in the coming months with full military honors. Also, before that service, a more detailed obituary will be released about Colonel Johnson and his life. Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to the Travelers Rest Cemetery Fund in Samson, Alabama www.whwfuneralhome.com

