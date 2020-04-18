Colonel (Ret.) Edwin Eugene Johnson Jr., Age 85, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama. At the time of his death, Colonel Johnson was residing at the assisted living facility at The Terrace at Grove Park. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Early Johnson, His eldest son, Edwin Eugene Johnson III, his parents, Dr. & Mrs. E.E. Johnson. And a sister, Claudia Gilliland Jayne (John). Survivors include sons, Eric Ellis Johnson, formally of Dothan, currently in Samson; James Murphy Johnson (Anna) of Dothan. Grandchildren, Sarah Johnson Franks (D.J.), formally of Dothan, currently in Pensacola, FL, Aubrey Johnson (Clayton), formally of Dothan, currently in Bethlehem, FL, Amelia Johnson and Lois Johnson of Dothan; Great grandchildren, Grayson Franks of Pensacola, FL and Sawyer Ward of Bethlehem, FL; Sister, Emma Sorrells (Ronnie) of Samson. Several nieces and nephews throughout Alabama and Florida as well. Colonel Johnson was a lifelong resident of Samson, Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University, receiving a B.S. Degree in Agriculture Economics. While at Auburn, he was a member of the R.O.T.C. training corp and a member of the Pike Fraternity. He also was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Samson. During his life Colonel Johnson was a cattle farmer, a peanut and soybean farmer, a chemical salesman, and an Agribusiness teacher at Samson High School. He was mostly remembered as a solider. He was a 43 year veteran of the Alabama Army National Guard. He had the "unique" distinction to have served every day that he was eligible to serve. The day he turned seventeen (17) he signed up and the day he turned sixty (60) he was forced to retire. Colonel Johnson was an intensely patriotic gentleman who instilled "Duty, Honor and Courage into every member of his family and to many of his friends and students. He had many Army National Guard "buddies" throughout the state of Alabama. He was a military historian, and in later life, he became a noted inspirational speaker at social gatherings throughout Geneva County. Also, in later years he served as a Gideon in the Geneva County Association. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a condensed family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson, Alabama with Reverend John Boss officiating. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a date to be detrimend, in the coming months with full military honors. Also, before that service, a more detailed obituary will be released about Colonel Johnson and his life. Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to the Travelers Rest Cemetery Fund in Samson, Alabama www.whwfuneralhome.com
MOST POPULAR
-
One shot on North Bell Street; two suspects sought
-
Alabama barber shop owner plans to reopen Friday regardless of city and state orders
-
Couple arrested on elder abuse charges of mother
-
Wallace-Dothan to disburse $350 checks to all enrolled students
-
UPDATE: Alabama starts processing unemployment claims under CARES Act
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.