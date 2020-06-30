Mr. Walter L. Johnson, Jr. (AKA: Lemon or Chick), age 81, of Dothan, Alabama passed peacefully, Friday, June 26, 2020. Lemon is survived by his wife: Margaret Johnson; three grandchildren: a great grandchild; one brother and three sisters; other relatives and friends. Please be advised that social distancing and face masks will be required for all services, keeping the health of you and your family in mind. Public visitations will 4-6 p.m., Wed., July 1, 2020 at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m., Thurs., July 2, 2020 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper St., Graceville, FL. You may sign the guest register and place floral orders at www.pittmanchristianmemorial.com.
