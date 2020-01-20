Ms. Mary Ann Alcuri Johnson, a resident of Ozark, died early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 73. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
2:00PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
1124 County Road 11
Ozark, AL 36360
Jan 21
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
12:00AM
Ariton Cemetery
7497 Highway 51
Ariton, AL 36311
