Michael "Van" Johnson of Elba, AL passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was 61. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Woodland Grove Family Life Center in New Brockton with Reverend Donnie Marler and Reverend Ken English officiating with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home, Enterprise, Al on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries