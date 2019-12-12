Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Johns Johnson, a resident of Skipperville, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation. She was 90 years old. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019, from Skipperville United Methodist Church with Reverend Bradley Chamblee and Reverend Harold Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Skipperville Community Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremation of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the church Friday from 9:30 AM until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
